Franklin County approves funding to help those facing eviction
The Franklin County Commissioners approved two contracts to better support families facing eviction due to the ongoing pandemic. The Franklin County Municipal Court recently said that it would not enforce a new CDC eviction moratorium, and many families are in danger of losing their homes due to the pandemic and economy. The new supports include $624,000 in additional funding to the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and $550,000 for Community Mediation Services of Central Ohio.www.columbusmessenger.com
