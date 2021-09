It’s easy to say that people aren’t about to get tired of attractive individuals being brought together for a reality show experience that’s designed to net them a big amount of money near the end of the season, but it could be that people are simply getting tired of the same boring storylines that keep cropping up. If it’s time to revive Paradise Hotel one more time it will be due to the idea that those responsible for making it will finally get the idea that what people want to see is something new, innovative, and perhaps less on the dramatic side. Either that, or they’ll have come up with a way to ramp up the drama to a more intense level and possibly give some other incentive to watch it that people won’t be able to resist. At the moment it’s hard to think of what that could be, but the realization that the show exists in a saturated market is a realization that the creators have come to that is inescapable and is bound to stymie their every effort if they keep going forward as they have been.