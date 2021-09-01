Your View
A recent tweet about Ivermectin said in effect, “You can’t take medicine made for horses. What are you, stupid?”. Yes, Ivermectin can be used to treat horses. However, it is best known for nearly eradicating the tropical diseases commonly known as river blindness and elephantiasis in people. Billions of doses were given out to humans, and the result was that those who discovered this treatment won the Nobel Prize in 2015. Even now the World Health Organization lists Ivermectin as an Essential Medicine.www.ncadvertiser.com
