Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oktibbeha County, MS

Candidates for Center for Advising executive director position to hold campus presentations

msstate.edu
 6 days ago

MSU will be hosting three candidates for the Executive Director of the Center for Advising position. The candidates will present in Fowlkes Auditorium located on the third floor of the Colvard Student Union. There is also an option to watch the presentation via WebEx. The times, locations and the WebEx links are below. Information about the candidates will be announced the day of each candidate’s presentation.

www.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oktibbeha County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Webex#Msu#The Center For Advising#The Colvard Student Union#Webex#Fowlkes Auditorium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy