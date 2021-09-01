Candidates for Center for Advising executive director position to hold campus presentations
MSU will be hosting three candidates for the Executive Director of the Center for Advising position. The candidates will present in Fowlkes Auditorium located on the third floor of the Colvard Student Union. There is also an option to watch the presentation via WebEx. The times, locations and the WebEx links are below. Information about the candidates will be announced the day of each candidate’s presentation.www.msstate.edu
