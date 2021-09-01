Runner Beans are a Colorful Climbing Edible Perennial Plant
A colorful climbing and edible plant to add to your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Until recently, you’d typically only find runner beans in British gardens, but now, they claim spaces in gardens all over the world. It’s easy to see why. These tall vines produce colorful flowers and beans, acting as an edible and ornamental plant in your garden. If you’ve ever had green beans in your garden, then growing runner beans will be a piece of cake. Runner beans look like a larger version of green beans. Runner beans are a perennial plant, and green beans are annuals.agnetwest.com
