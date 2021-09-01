Runner Beans are a Colorful Climbing Edible Perennial Plant

I think this is the third summer in a row that we have had above normal rainfall. Our lawn movers haven’t stopped running! Fescue lawns did not really go dormant during the summer and the crabgrass didn’t slow down either. You might be surprised at how much of your lawn is actually crabgrass and not fescue. If you are thinking about renovating your lawn, September is the time to do it. Renovating doesn’t have to be done by plowing under the current turf and starting from scratch. Instead, lawns can be thickened up by overseeding.