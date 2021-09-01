These Gooey Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls Are the Ultimate Way to Start the Weekend
All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. As a kid in southeast Pennsylvania I reveled in the regional delicacies. Shoofly pie. Funnel cakes. Creamy white American cheese from our local market. But no treats were more special than the sticky buns my father and our neighbor, Jim, would pick up on Sunday mornings from the now shuttered Minnie’s Bakery in my second hometown of Kennett Square.greatist.com
Comments / 0