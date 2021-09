On Tuesday a Splendora Officer initiated a traffic stop for speeding. The driver was seen throwing objects out the window over the wall of the overpass at Fostoria Road. . After further investigation, officers located and recovered 15 grams of Methamphetamine. The driver, identified as Tammie Lorraine Cordova, was placed in Custody for the Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and is being transported to the Montgomery County Jail. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.