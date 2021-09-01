Ask McEnearney: Are there benefits to listing my home on the MLS vs. selling it privately?

The number of homes that sold for more than $500,000 over the asking price doubled in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter. Zillow says the number of homes selling for significantly higher than the listing price rose rapidly in the second quarter, with 60% more homes going for more than $1 million over the original asking price compared to the first quarter. The top regions where these homes go for significantly more than the listing price are San Francisco and Buffalo, NY. In San Francisco, 7.5% of the homes sold were offered 30% more than the asking price.