Zach Randolph is going into the history books as the first player to have his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies. Sure, Randolph was a one and done at Michigan State, but that's what all Sparty fans expected when he came to East Lansing. He was part of an outstanding Final Four team in 2000 alongside Jason Richardson and Charlie Bell. Randolph was never the absolute best player on the court, but his game was built for the NBA. He bounced around the league after being drafted 19th overall, then found a home in Memphis.