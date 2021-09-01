Ben Simmons to Kings?
Ben Simmons won’t be in a Sacramento Kings jersey anytime soon — if ever — unless the Philadelphia 76ers’ asking price goes down dramatically. According to a source with knowledge of their situation, the Kings spoke to the Sixers weeks ago and made it clear that both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton would not be included in a possible Simmons deal. That stance, the source said, has not and will not change and the internal expectation is that the core of their roster will remain the same heading into training camp later this month.hoopshype.com
