Whiskey Jack Revisited

By Steve Steward
 5 days ago
On Friday, singer-songwriter Stefan Prigmore is digitally releasing some old tracks recorded with his old band, Whiskey Jack. Officially, Prigmore is dropping them under his own name, as Whiskey Jack no longer exists, but given that their release is in memoriam of Jimmy Owens, Whiskey Jack’s dearly departed lead guitarist, Prigmore wants to give his friend and former bandmate his due regards, showcasing Owens’ heart and talent in his favorite form of expression.

