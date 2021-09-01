Whiskey Jack Revisited

Tom T. Hall, one of the great storytellers in country music, died on Friday at age 85. “Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, wrote in a statement. "He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer. He was a storyteller, a philosopher, a whiskey maker, a novelist, a poet, a painter, a benefactor, a letter writer, a gift giver, a gentleman farmer, and many more things. My bet is that we won't see the likes of him again, but if we do I'll be first in line for tickets to the show.”