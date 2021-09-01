‘Parallel Mothers’ Gets 5-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for Parallel Mothers, the latest film from acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. The film, Almodóvar’s 22nd movie, stars Penélope Cruz as a middle-aged woman who accidentally gets pregnant from a man who doesn’t want to become a father. Milena Smit co-stars. The synopsis notes, “Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and got pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant, and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which chance will undertake to develop and complicate in such a decisive way that it will change the lives of both.” Parallel Mothers will play as part of the Venice International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. It arrives in theaters on December 24th.