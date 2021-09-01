Cancel
Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ 9-Minute Standing Ovation In Venice – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
Cover picture for the articlePedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers had Venice Film Festival attendees on their feet in the Sala Grande this evening, giving the opening night world premiere a nine-minute standing ovation. The movie, which traces the complicated relationship of two women (Penelope Cruz and newcomer Milena Smit) who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth, was screened for the press this morning and has received resoundingly positive reviews.

