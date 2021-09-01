Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ 9-Minute Standing Ovation In Venice – WM Leader
Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers had Venice Film Festival attendees on their feet in the Sala Grande this evening, giving the opening night world premiere a nine-minute standing ovation. The movie, which traces the complicated relationship of two women (Penelope Cruz and newcomer Milena Smit) who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth, was screened for the press this morning and has received resoundingly positive reviews.wmleader.com
