Cow wedged in tree from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. Portions of southern Mississippi, including the following areas, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area today. The heaviest of these showers and storms will be capable of producing 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time. Locally higher amounts are possible. Soil conditions are saturated or nearly saturated and heavy rainfall may quickly lead to flash flooding.