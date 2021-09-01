Cancel
Rise of the Tomb Raider’s Xbox Exclusivity Cost $100 Million for Microsoft

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Microsoft paid a staggering value of 100 million dollars for the timed exclusivity of 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. The information came from the LinkedIn profile of Square Enix’s former Director of Strategic Planning Fabien Rossini, which clearly specified his involvement in the negotiation for the title’s exclusivity and revealed its value. The fact was pointed out by Twitter user Timur222.

