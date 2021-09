Just four in every thousand double-jabbed holidaymakers returning to the UK are testing positive for Covid, according to new research.The figures from testing and diagnostics company Cignpost show that only 0.4 per cent of fully vaccinated travellers arriving back at UK airports at the end of July were found to have coronavirus.Single-jabbed passengers were twice as likely to test positive, with 0.8 per cent showing up as infected; while of the unvaccinated people recorded, between 1 and 1.2 per cent tested positive.It’s the first set of figures to take into account holidaymakers’ vaccination status, and the low infection rates shown...