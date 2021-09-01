Marion Art Gallery opens with sculptor exhibit
John Buck: Prints and Sculptures from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation opens Aug. 31 at the Marion Art Gallery. Explore the world of renowned printmaker and sculptor John Buck when the Cathy and Jesse Marion Art Gallery at the State University of Fredonia presents the exhibition “John Buck: Prints and Sculptures from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” through Nov. 19.www.observertoday.com
Comments / 0