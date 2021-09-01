Ritzman: Remember those who voted to boot McAdam from Sun City rec board

When I watched the last of the Recreation Centers of Sun City board meeting June 24, President Sue Wilson said the next board meeting would be Sept. 13. Apparently that was not true, and I say apparently because I can find no record of another board meeting, but a duly-elected member of this board was dismissed from the board during a “closed door” meeting supposedly because of a “conflict of interest.” Since there’s no record of the vote, or the meeting, I think it happened on June 25. I don’t know how they voted, but the other members of the board (still members) are Mike Ege, Dale Lehrer, Sheila Rooney, Darla Akins, Steve Collins, Rich Hoffer and Dan Schroeder.