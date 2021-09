Here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there are literally endless possibilities for lake kayaking. It would take 30 years to kayak a different lake every day. But there are some that stand out above others. Lake Superior is an obvious kayak lake, but its choppy waters mean it could be a risky choice for novice kayakers. Other big lakes, like Rainy Lake, are calmer. But its a huge expanse and many could be intimidating to navigate. That’s why we think the best kayaking lake in Minnesota is one you may have never heard of. North Hegman Lake is a small lake in the Boundary Waters that holds an amazing piece of history. It’s a must for kayakers! Read on below to learn more: