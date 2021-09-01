Evelyn Martin, 92; service Friday
Evelyn Jost Martin, 92, of Morehead City, formerly of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A private funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. She will be laid to rest at Weaver Mennonite Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.www.carolinacoastonline.com
