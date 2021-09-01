Braves springboard back into contention with incredible August

August 2021 was a monumental month for the Atlanta Braves. At this point, you know the contours of the story. It goes something like, the Braves were not very good, and then suddenly, they weren’t! For me, part of the stark contrast had to do with a vacation I took (my first real vacation since the whole pandemic thing descended on us) in the middle of this month. When I headed out to the airport, the Braves were four games over .500 and had just clambered into a tie for the division lead after a few days of trailing.