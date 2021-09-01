Redistricting: The Democrats’ Dilemma: Dr. Charles Bullock’s take on Redistricting
Georgia’s legislature is about to hold a special session to redraw district boundaries, and that could affect who goes to Capitol Hill or the Georgia State Capitol. Dr. Charles Bullock, the Richard B. Russell Chair in Political Science at UGA, joins Lisa, Tharon and Brian to discuss the redistricting process. Republicans control the process and Democrats are already crying foul. Plus, hear what Dr. Bullock thinks about UGA alumni Herschel Walker’s run for U.S. Senate.www.wabe.org
