Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Top 10 Best iOS Apps September 2021

By Aadil Raval
true-tech.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen the App Store on your iPhone/iPad and you will find dozens of apps for any keyword you search. It is a strenuous task to try them all and since we as users are stuck in a loop of using just a few dozen apps in years, some useful apps remain undiscovered or unexplored. We at True-Tech find and list the 10 best iOS Apps every month where you can check out the listicle to find out new and interesting apps that you might never have heard of but you should try. Here’s the list that you need to check out asap.

true-tech.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Gps#Apps#The App Store#Wefast#Xyz#Beatcode Srl Price#Spyglass#Gps#Altimeter#Compass#Eta#Docubytes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

The 'Joker' Virus Is Back, And It Hides In These Apps

The ‘Joker’ virus is back once again, and it hides in quite a few apps. Before we get down to it, let’s talk a bit more about the virus itself. The last time we heard about it was back in June, when it was found in 8 Android apps. The...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Top 10 Best Call Recorder Android Apps – 2021

You may want to record some of your calls for various reasons. Most people record voice calls for security reasons, of various kinds, while others want to keep them as a memory, and cherish them. There are all sorts of reasons you may want to do that. Whatever the reason may be, we’ve highlighted some of the very best call recorder Android apps in this article, for you to check out.
Cell Phonestechaeris.com

Beware; the Joker virus is popping back up in some Android apps

The Joker virus (malware) first came to fame in 2017 when it infected devices by hiding itself in popular Google Playstore apps. Google has been hard at work scanning and removing apps infected with the Joker virus and took down upwards of 1,700 apps total. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple removes 'iDOS 2' from iOS App Store

Apple on Monday removed popular DOS emulator "iDOS 2" from the iOS App Store, citing guidelines against installing or running executable code that changes an app's features or functionality. Developer Chaoji Li first warned customers of iDOS 2's imminent demise in late July, saying Apple would pull the title because...
Cell Phonesallkpop.com

Google removes Hanteo's 'Whosfan' app from Play Store

Google has removed Hanteo's 'Whosfan' app from its Play Store for copyright reasons. According to Hanteo Global on August 9th KST, Google has removed its application 'Whosfan' on August 2nd off of Google Play. Google deleted 'Whosfan' shortly after the email notifying the removal due to copyright reasons. Although Hanteo...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Google rolling out larger Material time picker across its Android apps

Ahead of the broader Material You redesign, Google is rolling out a small tweak to one particular important and frequently used component in apps. The time picker UI across Google’s Android apps are getting updated to a new, more touch-friendly design. Most apps show the analog component first, with Google...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

4 Tricks to Spot a Fake App vs. a Real App in the App Store

When looking for new apps, it's good to be aware of potential traps like imposter apps on the App Store. Apple is well known for security, but certain fake apps manage to get through! We’ll go over how to check if an app is safe and identify a fake phone app so you can be more confident in your app choices before you download.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

37 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, August 15

Today is sunday 15, and for some we are at the end of the weekend, for others in Ecuador -since tomorrow is a public holiday in several communities in Spain such as Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands and Castilla y León. For everyone today is the penultimate day of that hell called Heat Wave, which tomorrow will have its absolute zenith.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Free and Open-Source SMS Apps for Android

Text messages are still a hugely popular way to stay connected with friends and family. And while Android comes with an SMS app built-in, it's usually Google's app, which may not be to everyone's liking. Fortunately, there are lots of secure, open-source apps that you can choose from instead. Here's...
Cell PhonesMacworld

iOS 15: How to translate almost any text in an app

New to iOS 15 is a system-wide translation feature that can translate almost any text in any app. You might have trouble with text that is displayed as graphics (usually in games), but any text you can select, you can translate. You can even opt to take the translation entirely offline if you wish. Here’s how it works.
Cell PhonesDenver Channel

iOS: How to "Force Close" an App

When you exit an app simply by opening another one, the first app is still "running" in the background. Most apps do not update during this "backgrounded" or dormant mode, although they are still using active memory space. For apps that receive periodic updates from wireless services or the internet, this can give the appearance that the app's data is out-of-date or that the app has malfunctioned. The best procedure to avoid these issues is to "Force-Close" an app when you are not actively using it.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google Phone app call recording rolling out in more countries

Google is finally rolling out its Android Phone app call recorder in more markets around the world, and as far as we can tell, it’s likely coming to Canada. The recorder launched in the U.S. last year on select phones, but reports suggest it’s finally coming to more countries. When you look up the Google phone app on the Play Store in Canada, you’ll also notice a picture showcasing the call recording feature.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

iOS 15: Apple withdraws controversial Safari changes

The comprehensive redesign of the Apple browser Safari has apparently failed – even before the general release, which is expected for September. In the latest beta of iOS 15, Apple integrated several settings that reset Safari to the status of iOS 14, as developers report. Address bar at the bottom...
Cell Phonesinforisktoday.com

Google Removes Fake Crypto-Mining Apps

Google has removed eight fake crypto-mining mobile apps from its Play Store, but researchers have flagged 120 similar apps still available on the store, according to the security firm Trend Micro. Users of the eight apps paid for crypto-mining services that were never delivered, the researchers say. Each of the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Interview: How one developer created iOS 4 in an app

It was back in March 2010 when iOS 4 was announced, with the iPhone 4 following at WWDC later that year. Since then we’ve seen huge changes to iOS, with a modern-looking ‘flat’ redesign in iOS 7, to see widgets, third-party keyboards and even the option to change default apps also being introduced.
Cell Phonespro-tools-expert.com

Antares iPhone App Released - Auto-Key Mobile iOS

Antares Audio Technologies has announced the release Auto-Key Mobile iOS, a free app that detects the musical key of any tune whether in the studio or on the go, instantly sharing and syncing the musical key with your Auto-Tune session running on your computer DAW. Auto-Key detects the key by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy