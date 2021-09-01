Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top 10 Best iOS Games for September 2021

By Adnan Ahmed
true-tech.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwning an iPhone is not always a symbol of status, sometimes it can also serve as a great means of entertainment through movies, songs, and even games. The Apple App Store is known for its pristine security checks and lack of malware, which is something it does better than Android’s Play Store. However, finding new and exciting games in such a huge catalog can seem a little too intimidating. Worry not, for we have some of the best iOS games you can play right now on your iPhone or iPad!

true-tech.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Puzzle Game#Game Mechanics#Adventure Game#The Apple App Store#Android S Play Store#Ios#Indian#The App Store#Pubg Mobile#Pvp#Desert Golfing#Ipad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.
Video Gameskiss951.com

Ouch! The Most Common Video Gaming Injuries

Game over. Ever been playing your favorite video game and end up pulling a muscle? One time I was playing with our Wi-Fit and smacked my hand into a wall. That was fun…. Video Games can cause some injuries, but which is the most common? A new report by CasinoSource.co.uk has revealed which console is the most dangerous to play (due to injuries sustained), and what the most common gaming injuries are. Well, guess what…PlayStation was revealed as the most dangerous console to play.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2021 and beyond

Now that the dust has had time to settle on the new generation of consoles, many fans are looking ahead to the future and keeping their eyes firmly on upcoming Xbox Series X games for this year and the next. It’s hardly surprising fans are looking forward when the future...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

13 of the Longest Games to Play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Knight’s Edge: Lightfox Games’ debut 3v3 multiplayer mobile game is coming in September 2021

If you have been a veteran player at League of Legends: Wild Rift and Clash Royale, you are definitely going to love the epic masterpiece that is being crafted by Lightfox Games. The 3v3 multiplayer game titled, Knight’s Edge is set to release in the month of September 2021. Moreover, the game is currently under pre-registration on Google Play Store for Android devices ahead of its release next month.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — August 23rd to 29th

Get ready for another packed week of new Xbox releases — a bumper crop of 24 new games is heading to the Xbox platform this week, including some pretty big launches and another great get for Game Pass. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the first of the two big releases this...
Retailgamingbolt.com

Bravely Default 2 Releases for PC on September 2nd

Claytechworks’ Bravely Default 2 will be getting a PC release next week. Released for Nintendo Switch earlier this year, the Square Enix-published RPG is coming to Steam on September 2nd. Check out the latest trailer below. Bravely Default 2 is a brand new entry in the series and see the...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Stardew Valley, A Popular Farming Simulator Game, Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Starwdew Valley, a popular farming simulator game with RPG mechanics that has been quite popular on the Nintendo Switch, is now coming to Xbox Game Pass. The news was revealed on August 10 during a Twitch gaming showcase that listed all the new games that would be heading to Xbox Game Pass, including this beloved simulation role-playing game, Aragami 2, Evil Genius 2, and Pupparazzi. Although a formal date has not yet been announced, Eric Barone, the creator of the game, has stated that he expects Starwdew Valley to join the Xbox Game Pass library sometime “this Fall.”
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Automachef will be free next week on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite might be getting sus with a new game mode “heavily inspired” by Among Us, but that can’t stop Epic Games’ weekly streak of free games. The Epic Games Store releases a free game or two every week, and we’re getting the resource management game Automachef this time. You’ll “enginner tomorrow’s kitchen” through designing and programming machinery.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Claim these free PC games before August is over, including Battlefield V

Download this: Many platforms have different free offerings that rotate from time to time. Others have free finds buried in their store pages with little to no promotion. We've done the search for you to bring you some digital goodies to play with. There's AAA shooters, point-and-click games from the 90's, and even a silly indie game where you throw hot dogs at wasps. Free games abound! Check out these offers before they expire for some excellent entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy