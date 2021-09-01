Cancel
Royals' Jakob Junis: Pulled in fifth inning

 7 days ago

Junis (2-4) took the loss after pitching 4.2 innings against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six. The 28-year-old got called up Tuesday from Triple-A Omaha and the start was his first action in the majors since June 3. A first-inning home run and a two-run single in the third inning by Amed Rosario accounted for all the damage against the right-hander. In what was Junis' longest outing since April 27, he was able to grind out a decent start, but it is currently up in the air whether he'll make another start for the big-league club.

