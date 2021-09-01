Sellers issued contradicting amendment disclosures on the closing date and claiming my 3% EMD as I refused to sign it.

I made a 3% EMD to purchase a house in Hayward CA and I had signed a purchase contract with no contingencies. But, later after doing my research found that there are false declarations in the disclosures that 1. The property was claimed as a Townhouse but it turns out that it is a condominium with neighbors living above the property 2) The train tracks was close by (15 feet away from the property with walls/trees hiding it) by the property but declared disclosures that no neighborhood noise at all 3) The property was declared as primary residence of the seller but the sellers lived there only 11 years back and it was rented after 2010. As I raised these issues to the sellers, the sellers learned about it and asked me to sign an amendment disclosure correcting all these above on the closing date and I refused to sign and sent contract cancellation. Because of all false declarations /disclosures amendments affecting the property, I send cancellation of the contract and asked for my 3% EMD back. The sellers did not agree and claiming my full deposit. Am I entitled to get my deposit money back and win this case ? Please give me some advice! Thank You!