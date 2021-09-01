Our Afghanistan veterans fulfilled their mission by keeping America safe for the last 20 years

Since the United States entered Afghanistan in 2001, there have been more than 2,300 U.S. military deaths, as well as civilian deaths, in the fight against the Taliban, ISIS, and multiple other terrorist organizations. Last week, we saw this number grow by another 13 when American servicemembers assisting in the Kabul evacuation efforts were killed as a result of a horrific terrorist attack. This was the deadliest day for American troops in Afghanistan in just over a decade.