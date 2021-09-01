Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Our Afghanistan veterans fulfilled their mission by keeping America safe for the last 20 years

By Submitted Article
atmorenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the United States entered Afghanistan in 2001, there have been more than 2,300 U.S. military deaths, as well as civilian deaths, in the fight against the Taliban, ISIS, and multiple other terrorist organizations. Last week, we saw this number grow by another 13 when American servicemembers assisting in the Kabul evacuation efforts were killed as a result of a horrific terrorist attack. This was the deadliest day for American troops in Afghanistan in just over a decade.

atmorenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Isis#Taliban#Isis#Al Qaeda#Americans#Carl House Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban holding 6 planes hostage with 1,000 Americans and Afghans

As many as 1,000 people – including up to 100 Americans – are stranded at an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif located in northern Afghanistan – and it’s not clear whether the Taliban or the State Department is responsible for blocking their airplanes from leaving. Rep. Michael McCaul said during an interview...
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy