Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos’ understudy at quarterback will continue his career in Denver after roster moves placed him on our practice squad for a 3rd straight year. Brett Rypien, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 behind Drew Lock, has started each of his seasons on the practice squad, but has been called up to the active roster both times so far. Though the QB3 spot may seem like a lower-impact position, the Broncos are fortunate that he’s made it through the waiver wire back to Denver.