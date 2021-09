Whether you're in town for business, visiting your Florida friends and family or enjoying a vacation, The Mall at University Town Center is extending a warm welcome. Visitors and shoppers alike, that live over 50 miles away or more from zip code 34243, can each receive and redeem an exclusive tourism offer, "Passport to Shopping." The voucher comes full of discounts, savings and special offers for Dillard's, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue and 100 other UTC retailers and restaurants. Just stop by the Customer Service desk, located on the lower level of the Mall near Grand Central Court, and say you are here for the Passport to Shopping! This exclusive offer is valid now through March 20, 2024.