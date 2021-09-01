Cancel
Bus-Only Lane Couplet Coming to Grand and Olive

By Joe Linton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown L.A.’s Olive Street and Grand Avenue will see new bus-only lanes before the end of 2021. The lanes will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. The Grand-Olive bus lane couplet was announced last May. When L.A. City repaved these one-way streets last summer, existing bike lanes were moved to the left side (Grand, Olive), and some right-side striping was done in paint instead of more long-lasting thermoplastic.

