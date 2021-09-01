Bus-Only Lane Couplet Coming to Grand and Olive

Update 9/2/21, 2:15 PM: In response to CDOT’s announcement, Kevin’s Coda, an organization formed to honor Kevin Clark and promote safer streets, said in a message to members, “On behalf of Kevin’s family, thank you all so much! To all who called, emailed, tweeted, and showed up at our vigil – this happened because of you and we are so grateful. Hopefully, come October, we can all go back to that intersection and see that it is safer for all who pass through it. And if it’s not, you can be damn sure we’ll all raise hell about it – just like Kevin taught us.”