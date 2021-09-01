Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

THE ‘BLOOD DIAMOND’ BEYONCE’ UNKNOWINGLY PROMOTED

By Observer Staff
saobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé and Jay-Z surprised fans when Tiffany & Co unveiled its latest campaign, “About Love”, starring the couple. Beyonce’s Tiffany campaign is off to a rough start. The jeweler’s signature yellow Tiffany Diamond, worn by the “Formation” singer was not what she believed it to be. Posing in front of...

saobserver.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Blood Diamond#Tiffany Co#British#African#South Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLWashington Post

Sorry, Beyoncé, but Tiffany’s blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend

Diamonds, I’m sorry to say, aren’t Beyoncé’s best friend — even if the Grammy Award-winning artist and her new corporate partner, Tiffany and Co., would like to make it so. On Monday, Tiffany released a new campaign featuring Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z — and the famed 128.54 carat yellow Tiffany diamond,...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Tina Knowles Goes Off on People Criticizing Beyonce for Wearing Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce's mom is out for blood against those who've turned her daughter's Tiffany campaign into a controversy about blood diamonds. Tina Knowles went off on Instagram on all the "socially conscious activist[s]" who've called out Bey for wearing the famous 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond ... which is from a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
Celebritiesatchisonglobenow.com

Jay-Z hails wife Beyonce as 'super talented and inspiring'

Jay-Z loves working with his wife Beyonce because she is "super detail-orientated" and "inspiring". The power couple have collaborated musically, toured together, and, most recently, joined forces for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign. And the 51-year-old music mogul has revealed why it's so easy to work with his "super...
Beauty & Fashionabc11.com

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyoncé has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy-winning performer wears the stunning piece of jewelry, which features one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and her rapper husband Jay-Z become the faces of Tiffany & Co's new "About Love" campaign.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Give Us A High Dose Of Romance In The About Love Tiffany & Co Campaign

– © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York”. In another shot posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram page, Jay-Z sat down in a brown chair, as his wife stood tall in a black gown, sheer gloves, with her neck adorned in a diamond necklace with a yellow diamond pendant. The photo also features a Basquiat painting that has never seen the light of day until today.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Cozy Up in Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Intentionally Separates Stage Persona & Personal Life. For the Carters, everything is love. In an intimate campaign for Tiffany & Co. celebrating modern love, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring as the newest faces for the luxury brand, with their longtime love story front and center. For the couple—who share Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—this will be no case of déjà vu since it marks the first time the two have appeared in a campaign together. The "ABOUT LOVE" collection, set for a fall release, centers around a vision celebrating the brand's newest creative direction.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Pose for Romantic Photo Shoot

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are bringing the romance! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos of herself with her husband of more than a decade. In the pics, which are part of a new campaign for Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé stuns as she channels Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character, in a black gown and the Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54 carat yellow diamond that dates back to the 1800s.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Wears a Historic 128.54 Carat Tiffany Diamond in Front of a Rare Basquiat Painting

Tiffany & Co.'s new campaign "About Love" celebrates one of the greatest modern love stories between JAY-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. As a collaboration between the Carters and Tiffany & Co., About Love features Beyoncé wearing a historic 128.54 carat Tiffany yellow diamond with a '60s-inspired black gown that references Audrey Hepburn's character in Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961). The Carters also pose in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat's never-before-seen "Equals Pi" (1982) painting for the couple's first campaign together — and a new creative vision for the jewelry brand under LVMH.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Makes Fashion History As First Black Woman To Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond In Tiffany & Co.'s 'About Love' Campaign Alongside Husband Jay-Z

They’ve been together for more than two decades, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still crazy in love. The “Halo” songstress, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, August 23, to share stunning photos of the power couple posing for Tiffany & Co.’s new “ABOUT LOVE” campaign — which, simultaneously, put their red-hot romance on full display.
CelebritiesIndiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Beyoncé is facing heat after wearing a blood diamond

People were very displeased after Tiffany & Co. posted their new “About Love” campaign ad on Twitter featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In the video, Beyoncé was wearing a blood diamond. The term blood diamond, or conflict diamond, refers to the diamonds extracted from mines in various African countries through the...
MusicTVOvermind

“About Love”, A Short Film Featuring Jay-Z And Beyoncé, To Debut In September

The love story between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one for the books. The two are as powerful individually as they are together. While the exact date of their meeting is not known, Beyonce once revealed that the pair met when they were in their late teens. Between 2001 and 2003, it was unclear whether the couple was dating, but they did give their fans some amazing hits including the all-time favorite, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde’. By 2004, it was clear that Jay-Z and Beyonce were a thing when stepped onto the red carpet together at the VMAs. Since then, the public has seen the couple through their private marriage, the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy and her sibling twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce’s groundbreaking album, Lemonade, and renewal of their vows.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Tina Knowles Lawson defends Beyonce amid diamond controversy, more news

Tina Knowles-Lawson slams Beyonce's critics amid Tiffany 'blood diamond' controversy. Earlier this week, Beyonce launched Tiffany & Co.'s "About Love" campaign with JAY-Z in a stunning series of photos that show the singer wearing the jewelry brand's iconic, 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The campaign marks the first time a Black woman has worn the unique yellow jewel — the same piece Audrey Hepburn made famous in 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — while Beyonce is now just the fourth person to ever put the sparkler on at all. Not everyone was impressed, however. As the Mason Poole-shot photos emerged on Aug. 23, so did a wave of outrage from critics who pointed out that the diamond came from a colonial mine in South Africa, a country whose "conflict-ridden mining industry paved the way for apartheid," per The Washington Post's op-ed on the ads and Beyonce's starring role in them. As the debate over whether Beyonce wrong to wear "a blood diamond" intensified, the singer's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson finally weighed in to defend her daughter. "How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds ? I thought so ! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not," she snapped in the comments on Tiffany's Instagram post. "So when you guys get engaged you won't have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band," she continued (via the Daily Mail), "… And you better check out where it came from …" She went on to challenge critics on weather they also wear leather in her lengthy rant. As of Aug. 26, Beyonce had not weighed in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy