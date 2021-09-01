THE ‘BLOOD DIAMOND’ BEYONCE’ UNKNOWINGLY PROMOTED

Tina Knowles-Lawson slams Beyonce's critics amid Tiffany 'blood diamond' controversy. Earlier this week, Beyonce launched Tiffany & Co.'s "About Love" campaign with JAY-Z in a stunning series of photos that show the singer wearing the jewelry brand's iconic, 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The campaign marks the first time a Black woman has worn the unique yellow jewel — the same piece Audrey Hepburn made famous in 1961's "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — while Beyonce is now just the fourth person to ever put the sparkler on at all. Not everyone was impressed, however. As the Mason Poole-shot photos emerged on Aug. 23, so did a wave of outrage from critics who pointed out that the diamond came from a colonial mine in South Africa, a country whose "conflict-ridden mining industry paved the way for apartheid," per The Washington Post's op-ed on the ads and Beyonce's starring role in them. As the debate over whether Beyonce wrong to wear "a blood diamond" intensified, the singer's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson finally weighed in to defend her daughter. "How many of you socially conscious activist own diamonds ? I thought so ! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not," she snapped in the comments on Tiffany's Instagram post. "So when you guys get engaged you won't have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band," she continued (via the Daily Mail), "… And you better check out where it came from …" She went on to challenge critics on weather they also wear leather in her lengthy rant. As of Aug. 26, Beyonce had not weighed in.