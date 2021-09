LEWISTON - On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at approximately 5:18pm, the Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 426 Bryden Drive in Lewiston. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the garage and the homeowners attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. The homeowners were escorted to a safe area and crews accessed the garage to find a fire in the rear utility room of the garage. The fire was extinguished and crews started to check for extension of the fire into the structure.