Slide out pot rack

Submitted by Anonymous (not verified)
ana-white.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt my in-laws a new pantry closet. I wanted to give them as much pantry storage as possible so I followed Ana White’s slide out pot rack plans. My mother in-law loves the new space saver for her pots!

Pots
