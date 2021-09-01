Pine 1x12 Bookshelves

During the pandemic, my apartment has filled up with books. There are books on the floor. There are books under the couch. There are books in boxes and books in tote bags. There are books in piles in the closet. Some of these are books I purchased, and others are books that might otherwise have been sent to the Literary Hub office. It is possible that I am becoming a book hoarder. But really, I just need a new shelf. Or two. Turns out, as you may already know if you have recently shopped online for new bookshelves, that there are choices. There are some great choices, and some very, very weird ones. Here are some highlights from my search—some of which I would love to have in my home, and some of which . . . well, you’ll see.