House Rent

WANTED: House to rent

clearwatertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a house to rent. Month to month preferred as we are in the process of buying a house in the area. 503-580-7034.

House RentAZFamily

New homes but not to buy - to rent only

Dreaming of moving into a home, but can't afford to buy one or don't want to deal with maintenance costs? Rent-only communities are popping up across the Valley for people who want space and privacy, but don’t want the burden of a mortgage.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Collins: Rent relief still available for eligible tenants and housing providers

If you are a tenant or a housing provider, this is a must read. California has set aside $5.2 billion in rent relief for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible housing providers and tenants can apply for 100% of all unpaid back rent that accrued on or after April 1, 2020. Housing providers with... The post Collins: Rent relief still available for eligible tenants and housing providers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Wilmington, NCWECT

Build to rent community will soon be available to help housing demand

New bill introduced to require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors. Visiting loved ones in places like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospices have proved to be a challenge for many since the pandemic started as facilities implemented strict no-visitor policies. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. At UNC Wilmington, nearly 400...
House Rentbizjournals

Despite explosive housing market, it's still cheaper to own than to rent

Despite soaring home prices and a white hot housing market, it’s still cheaper to own a home than to rent in North Texas. According to a report from real estate tracking firm Stessa, homeowners pay 2.7% less on mortgage payments and property taxes each month than renters spend on rent in North Texas. Record-low mortgage rates have dramatically reduced the monthly costs of homeownership.
House Rentalaskasnewssource.com

Alaska House Finance Corporation to accept more rent relief applications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House Finance Corporation will open another rent relief application period for Alaska tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, the corporation announced that eligible Alaska renters can receive up to three months of rent and utility assistance. The application period begins...
wspa.com

Affordable Housing Project

Upstate mom plaintiff in ACLU lawsuit suing state for ban on school mask mandates. City of Clemson gets ready for first football game of the season. White House warns of risk of cyber attacks over Labor Day weekend. Zip Trip Clemson - The Pound Cake Man. Zip Trip Clemson -...
San Francisco, CAkalw.org

Meet The Doctor Who Wants To Prescribe Housing

I meet Dr. Josh Bamberger on the corner of Golden Gate and Leavenworth in the Tenderloin near the Kelly Cullen Community Housing. He points out various clinics he worked at and started. "Every building has these stories of different eras, and if you look at everything from a health lens,...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Tax relief options

The Veterans Property Tax Reduction benefit reduces property taxes for qualified 100% service-connected disabled veterans. If you qualify, the property taxes on your home and up to one acre of land may be reduced by as much as $1500. The program doesn’t have an income limit. Once granted, a surviving...
Real Estatenbcboston.com

Have $5.5 Million? You Could Buy an Entire Maine Neighborhood, Barns and All

Tired of nosy neighbors? Homeowners association a hassle? This recent real estate listing may be the answer to your neighborhood woes. For $5.5 million, you can own an entire 50-acre hamlet in Gardiner, Maine. The 35,388-square-foot property is home to nine units, including four single-family homes, one two-family home and three apartments, according to the listing.
U.S. Politicstelegraphherald.com

White House details plans to improve housing affordability

WASHINGTON — White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices during the past year. Millions of Americans are getting priced out of ownership or stuck spending the bulk of their income on rent. The...
Real EstatePosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Would You Pay a Million for A Burned Down House?

Losing a home to a fire is a devastating and life-changing experience. You would think that is something everyone can agree on. All your memories, photos, keepsakes, perhaps pets, have been destroyed. You have the seemingly endless insurance nightmares in front of you, and finding a new place to live is always an unpleasant chore.
Real EstateSFGate

Charming 'Antique' Village in Maine for Sale for $5.5M

You know the saying, "It takes a village"? Now you can buy an entire village for $5.5 million. Known as Tuthill, the locale off Pittston School Street in Pittston, ME, comes with 25 structures on 50 acres. “It hasn't always been here, but it looks like it has historically been...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Property Taxes Being Eyed For Steep Increases

With the local real estate market booming, it's nice to see how much you could sell for if you desired, the flip side of that is Augusta and many other cities and towns around the state have also taken notice and may feel like this is a great time for a property revaluation.
Chicago, ILwalls102.com

Illinois Rental Payment Program Distributes Over $252 Million

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority, announced that more than $252 million in rental assistance has been paid on behalf of almost 29,500 renter households impacted by COVID-19 through the Illinois Rental Payment Program. Launched in May 2021, ILRPP provides up to $25,000 in financial assistance — paid directly to the landlord — to cover missed rent payments beginning June 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program provides up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants at risk of housing instability due to the pandemic. To date, IHDA has received nearly 98,865 completed ILRPP applications from renters and landlords in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

