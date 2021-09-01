Alex Kehl, Father, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and all-around good friend to many; left us August 15, 2021. Dad was born on June 5, 1946, where he lived in the Yakima Valley his entire life. Dad graduated from East Valley High School in 1964 and in 1967 he started his 40.5 years at the Rosa Irrigation District, a job that he thoroughly enjoyed. Dad was an avid gardener who loved getting his feet in the dirt; there wasn’t a flower, fruit, or vegetable that he didn’t attempt to grow and grew very well. Dad’s passion for the outdoors was what made him the happiest.