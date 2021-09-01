Cancel
Stocks

Europe close: Stocks start month on the front foot

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday despite a slight slip in euro zone manufacturing survey data and a weaker than expected reading on a closely-followed jobs survey in the US. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.48% to 473.12, with most major regional bourses also higher. France's Cac-40 gained...

www.sharecast.com

Bernard Arnault
#European Union#Eurozone#European Stocks#Pan European#Cac 40#Dax#Ihs Markit#Purchasing Managers#Pmi#Eurostat#Eu#Adp#French#Carrefour
