Google Has Excessive Hopes From Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Professional; Has Requested Suppliers to Enhance Manufacturing Capability by 50 P.c

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Google has chosen a brand new design for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional, coupled with the customized Tensor chip, then it clearly signifies that the corporate is anticipating excessive demand from its flagship household given the quantity of effort it’s making. In line with the most recent report, Google has requested suppliers to extend parts manufacturing by 50 p.c, indicating that the upcoming fashions could be extra widespread than their predecessors.

