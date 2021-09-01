Google Has Excessive Hopes From Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Professional; Has Requested Suppliers to Enhance Manufacturing Capability by 50 P.c

Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel 5a last week, but the Mountain View giant slacked off a bit and did not give us direct download links for OTAs and factory images right after the launch. If you have already managed to score one for yourself, we have good news for you, as Google has now released the initial set of factory images for the device that can be used to restore Android 11 to its stock form on your new toy. Apart from the stock firmware, Google has also uploaded all the tools, files, and documentation needed by third-party developers interested in running custom software.