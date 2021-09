There has been a lot of criticism about how big tech and social media have not done enough to fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation on their platforms. It’s not a matter of just politics but these kind of information can be a matter of life and death. Twitter is now testing out an easier way for its users to report posts that they believe to be false by putting a “misleading post” report button. This is one of the steps that they have taken the past year or so to combat the spread of fake, wrong or deliberately misleading information on the platform.