5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $615,000

Stunning , all on one level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on W. Cheyenne Rd.. with 1 carport. Location is near historic Broadmoor Hotel, with easy access to miles of urban and mountain trails. Masters suite with private full bath, walk in closet and king bed . Second bedroom is office and full size futon with walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counter and ample working space, separate dinning – living room combination with gas fireplace. Sit on your balcony and listen to the Cheyenne creek rolling by. Then take a swim in the inside pool and hot tub area ,attached is the fitness center and outdoor balcony off the pool. Plenty of shade and nature surrounds you in the gated development of Village of Cheyenne Creek. Access to the Fountain Creek trail is only 5 blocks, and you’re only about a mile and a half from downtown and Cheyenne Canon. American the Beautiful Park and the Olympic Museum are 10 minutes by bike.