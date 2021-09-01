A Dreamy Portland Loft With a Down-to-Earth Past Seeks $5.25M
Once home to a printing press and mechanics garage, this one-of-a-kind loft is a choice example of industrial beauty and adaptive reuse. Located on the southeast edge of Ladd’s Addition in Portland, the former warehouse space was remodeled by Emerick Architects and Right Angle Construction in 2013 into an airy, two-level residence. High-end materials were specified throughout and local artisans have added numerous custom touches—transforming the raw, 10,880-square-foot space into a refined urban dwelling where every detail has been considered.www.dwell.com
