Leaving home and letting go after graduation

Leaving home for the first time is arguably one of the most transformative events in life. This is true not just for young person taking their first steps toward adulthood but for their parents as well. The pride mom and dad take in their child’s growing independence is often tempered by a sense of loss and grief, commonly knows as Empty Nest Syndrome. Conversely, some parents embrace their newfound freedom. According to a 2013 study conducted by psychologist Jeffrey Arnett and Clark University, 84 percent of parents of young adults missed their children after they left home, but 60 percent were glad to have more time for themselves or with their spouse.