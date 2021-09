The 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Subaru BRZ are now on the World Car Of The Year candidates list. See which model has a better chance to win. The 2022 Subaru Outback wagon/midsize SUV and next-generation 2022 Subaru BRZ sports coupe are two very different cars, but both are now on the list for 2022 World Car Of The Year. The Outback is Subaru of America’s best-selling wagon in America. The second-generation BRZ just got better and is possibly the best sports car for the money. BRZ was also nominated for the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year.