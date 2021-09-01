Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys Signing QB Ben DiNucci To Practice Squad

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys are re-signing QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad on Wednesday after he passed through waivers unclaimed, according to Tom Pelissero. DiNucci, 24, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Signing Bonus#Practice Squad#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cowboys cut former Pine-Richland, Pitt QB Ben DiNucci

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will open the season with Cooper Rush as the primary backup quarterback to Dak Prescott. He is currently the last man standing, with the team informing Garrett Gilbert and former Pine-Richland and Pitt player Ben DiNucci of their release. “I just think he has shown...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors Mailbag: Cut Ben DiNucci? Surprise Roster Cut Candidates? Stephon Gilmore Trade?

Dallas Cowboys rumors are coming fast as the final week of the NFL Preseason rolls on! Should the Cowboys cut Ben DiNucci? Is a Stephon Gilmore trade on the cusp? Which Cowboys player could be a surprise cut candidate? Dak Prescott injury concerns, Jaylon Smith’s role with the Cowboys and more is answered by Cowboys Report host Tom Downey on today’s rumors mailbag! Subscribe NOW to the Cowboys Report for the latest news and rumors on America’s Team. https://www.youtube.com/cowboystv?sub... Cowboys news and rumors ask if Eric Bieniemy could become the next head coach of the Cowboys, if Mike McCarthy is fired.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys News: Garrett Gilbert, Ben Dinucci Cut; Cooper Rush to Be Prescott's Backup

The Dallas Cowboys cut quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, paving the way for Cooper Rush to serve as the primary backup to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys announced the roster moves ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to pare rosters down to 53 players. Gilbert, DiNucci and Rush battled for the backup job in training camp, which served as one of the top preseason storylines while Prescott struggled with a shoulder injury.
NFL247Sports

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts 2021: Ben DiNucci waived, Garrett Gilbert released

The Dallas Cowboys waived quarterback Ben DiNucci, according to a report Tuesday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. In addition to DiNucci, the Cowboys also released quarterback Garrett Gilbert, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A seventh-round pick by way of initially Pittsburgh and ultimately James Madison in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy