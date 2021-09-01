CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefan Bondy: Alexander Zverev’s pathetic dodge of domestic violence questions insults mental health

 8 days ago

NEW YORK — There’s a fine line between athletes using mental health as a valid explanation and a lame excuse. Alexander Zverev veered to the extreme lame side Tuesday. Not long after he pummeled American Sam Querrey in the opening round at Ashe Stadium, Zverev, the 2021 Olympic gold medalist, asked the media to stop bringing up the domestic abuse allegations levied by his ex-girlfriend.

gazette.com

