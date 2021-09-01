Cancel
NBA

Lil Baby gives back to hometown Atlanta with 200 free bikes and refurbished basketball court

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby is bringing end of the summer joy to kids in his hometown of Atlanta. The “Woah” rapper recently donated 200 bikes to local children, and partnered with Foot Locker to refurbish a local basketball court. Three weeks ago, the three-time Grammy nominee also hosted a back-to-school drive, providing...

Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta Rapper gives new bikes to neighborhood kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta rapper and singer/songwriter, Lil Baby, blessed the kids in his neighborhood with brand new bikes Friday. In this tweet on the Everything Georgia page, you can see multiple bicycles lined up while the children take their pick. Lil baby's net worth is $4 million.
