Texas State

Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted the Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and directed federal agencies to do what they can to "insulate women and providers" from the impact. Hours earlier, in the middle of the...

Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateWashington Post

Critics of Texas’s convoluted abortion law have a point. The solution is to overturn Roe v. Wade.

O. Carter Snead is a law professor at the University of Notre Dame and author of "What It Means to be Human: The Case for the Body in Public Bioethics.". How did we get to this place in our national discourse on abortion where, instead of arguing about how to care rightly for women, children and families, we are screaming about the legal technicalities of "pre-enforcement challenges" and "sovereign immunity"?
Texas StateThe New Yorker

The Manifold Threats of the Texas Abortion Law

In "The Origins of Totalitarianism," Hannah Arendt observed the early tendency of a totalitarian regime to draft private citizens to conduct "voluntary espionage," so that "a neighbor gradually becomes a more dangerous enemy than officially appointed police agents." Echoes of this fear could be felt in the dissents from the Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday not to block enforcement of a Texas law that prohibits abortion after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The statute, enacted in May, authorizes citizens to file a lawsuit against a party that performs or even unintentionally "aids or abets" such an abortion, and to exact damages of at least ten thousand dollars for each forbidden abortion from that defendant if they win the case. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor put it in her dissenting opinion, "The Texas Legislature has deputized the State's citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors' medical procedures." Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan also dissented; each penned dissenting opinions emphasizing the novel structure of the legislation, which delegates enforcement to members of the general populace.
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Political, legal fallout over controversial Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas - The new "heartbeat" abortion law in Texas hasn't even been in effect for a week, and already the political and legal fallout is being felt. As lawsuits play out in Texas, and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue closely watch the latest developments, nationally politicians are dueling over what the law could mean for the future of abortion rights.

