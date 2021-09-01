Cancel
PubMed Central Article Datasets are Now Available on the Cloud

NIH Director's Blog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo enhance machine access to biomedical literature and drive impactful analyses and reuse, the National Library of Medicine (NLM) is pleased to announce the availability of the PubMed Central (PMC) Article Datasets on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Registry of Open Data as part of AWS’s Open Data Sponsorship Program (ODP). These datasets collectively span 4 million of PMC’s 7 million (total) full-text scientific articles.

