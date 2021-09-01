PubMed Central Article Datasets are Now Available on the Cloud

In 2016, NCBI announced that it was curtailing its display of its numeric ‘GI’ in popular sequence data formats such as FASTA and GenBank flatfiles. Due to the continued growth of GenBank, NCBI will soon begin assigning GIs exceeding the signed 32-bit threshold of 2,147,483,647 for those remaining sequence types that still receive these identifiers. The exact date that the 32-bit threshold will be crossed depends on submission volume and is projected for late 2021. NCBI has updated products including Entrez system, GenBank (Nucleotide), BLAST™ and the C++ Toolkit to prepare for that moment by upgrading GI-related code and APIs to accept 64-bit integers. Stay tuned for additional communications from NCBI and take note of the following information if you think you may be impacted.