Rokbak is the new name for Terex Trucks, with the new brand representing the continuation of its strong hauling heritage with a future-focused vision. Throughout the last four decades, the company has never wavered in its promise to customers to deliver powerful and reliable articulated haulers – and that legacy remains front and center within the new brand. At the same time, the Rokbak name represents an exciting new future and reflects the significant advances the organization has made in recent years as well as its new strategic priorities.