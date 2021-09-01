Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins Get One, Lose One on Waivers

By Alain Poupart
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after the "final" roster cuts is the time when young players get claimed off waivers throughout the league, and the Miami Dolphins gained one and lost one player that way Wednesday. The Dolphins claimed defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from the New York Jets, but lost the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Campbell#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Possible trade destinations for Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
NFL27 First News

Browns lose veteran tight end to season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster by five players on Monday. Tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Ryan Switzer were placed on the reserve/injured list. Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s preseason win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 games...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFL27 First News

Browns lose key special teams player to NFL team

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday. He spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after the Browns claimed him off waivers from the Rams in 2019. Last season with the Browns, Hodge was a key...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy